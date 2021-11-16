IDPH offer guidelines for travel, celebrations during holiday season

With the holiday season on the way, the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, has issued updated guidance to help people celebrate safely as the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Last year, many people held off getting together with family and friends during the holiday season due to the pandemic,” IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release.

“This year, we have a safe and effective vaccine to help protect against severe illness due to COVID-19 that will allow friends and families to more safely celebrate together.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community, but there are other actions you can take to celebrate more safely.”

IDPH offered the following travel safety considerations:

Delay travel until you are fully vaccinated, or wait until you get a booster shot if eligible.

If you’re not fully vaccinated, test one to three days before and three to five days after traveling.

Travel during off-peak times to avoid crowds.

Drive a private vehicle to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

If you are using public transportation, try to travel during non-peak times. Masks are required on/in all areas of mass transit.

For holiday guests and gatherings, IDPH suggested:

Keep indoor gatherings small.

Arrange seating and other areas to allow for physical distance.

Increase air flow by opening windows and/or doors.

Avoid having people congregate, such as in the kitchen or at the buffet.

Clean and sanitize the kitchen, bathrooms and other areas used by guests.

People who are sick with fever, cough or other symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, should not travel or gather for holiday events during that time, IDPH advised.