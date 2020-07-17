Home / Home

IHSA notes Phase 4 update

Fri, 07/17/2020 - 5:50pm admin

Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state, the Illinois High School Association, IHSA, and Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on July 9 announced that they were jointly collaborating to modify the IHSA’s Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines. 

The modifications place greater restrictions on coaches and student-athletes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

IHSA stated in an email that important changes include limiting physical contact and an increased usage of masks. 

The former restricts schools from conducting contests against other schools in most sports, including 7-on-7 in football.

IHSA added that it was working with IDPH to update the guidelines, and would send updates to its membership and the media, as well as posting them on the internet as they are approved.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here