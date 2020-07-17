IHSA notes Phase 4 update

Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state, the Illinois High School Association, IHSA, and Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on July 9 announced that they were jointly collaborating to modify the IHSA’s Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines.

The modifications place greater restrictions on coaches and student-athletes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

IHSA stated in an email that important changes include limiting physical contact and an increased usage of masks.

The former restricts schools from conducting contests against other schools in most sports, including 7-on-7 in football.

IHSA added that it was working with IDPH to update the guidelines, and would send updates to its membership and the media, as well as posting them on the internet as they are approved.