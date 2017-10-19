Illini Fighting Hunger program event slated

Area residents are invited to be a part of a special upcoming program which is planned to help combat hunger.

An Illini Fighting Hunger 4-H food packaging event is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at Shawnee Community College.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gymnasium and cafeteria at the college.

Information about Illini Fighting Hunger was shared at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was held Friday morning at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

University of Illinois Extension shares that Illini Fighting Hunger will involve 4-H members of Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union counties.

The 4-Hers and others from throughout the area will work together to help end hunger in the Southern Illinois area.

The young people and community members will package more than 100,000 meal packets, which will have a shelf life of three years.

The meal packets will be distributed to food pantries, school backpack programs and other entities which serve families in need.

U of I Extension noted that 4-H volunteers and staff take pride in giving back to the local community.

In addition to the meal packets, recipes will be provided so that the rice-based meals can be used as a main course with the addition of meat, soup or other vegetables.

To learn how to be a part of Illini Fighting Hunger, contact Kristi Stout or Dena Wood at 618-745-5200.