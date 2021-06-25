Home / Home

Illinois Caverns to reopen

Fri, 06/25/2021 - 6:22pm admin

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, has announced that Illinois Caverns was scheduled to reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 16.

Illinois Caverns had been closed for more than 10 years. The site is located at 4369 G Rd. near Waterloo.

Illinois Caverns, along with all IDNR-managed caves in Illinois, were closed in 2010 as a precaution again the spread of White-nose Syndrome, a fatal disease which affects certain types of cave-dwelling bats.

While the site was closed, staff members were able to complete necessary repairs and maintenance to buildings and the site in general.

Illinois Caverns is scheduled to be open seasonally from April through October. 

Weekly, the site is scheduled to be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here