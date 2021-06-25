Illinois Caverns to reopen

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, has announced that Illinois Caverns was scheduled to reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 16.

Illinois Caverns had been closed for more than 10 years. The site is located at 4369 G Rd. near Waterloo.

Illinois Caverns, along with all IDNR-managed caves in Illinois, were closed in 2010 as a precaution again the spread of White-nose Syndrome, a fatal disease which affects certain types of cave-dwelling bats.

While the site was closed, staff members were able to complete necessary repairs and maintenance to buildings and the site in general.

Illinois Caverns is scheduled to be open seasonally from April through October.

Weekly, the site is scheduled to be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.