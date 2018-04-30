Illinois co-ops participate in 2018 Youth Day

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, and State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, met with students representing Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative during the Illinois Electric and Telephone Cooperatives Youth Day on Wednesday, April 18, in Springfield.

More than 210 students from around Illinois had an opportunity to visit the Illinois State Capitol, view state government in action and question their legislators on key issues.

The students also were invited into the office of Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

During lunch, Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti addressed students and chaperones.

Sanguinetti discussed her humble beginnings and being encouraged to not allow her background to limit her future.

With her passion for volunteerism in local communities, she challenged students: “You never know where life may take you. Volunteer, make a difference. If not you, then who?”

Illinois State Fair manager Luke Sailer, a former Illinois Youth Leadership Council representative, challenged the students to take an interest in the political process and stressed how important their voices and actions are.

He encouraged them to “take a leap of faith and work hard, and doors will open for you and your future.”

Faye Yang, the 2017-18 Illinois Youth Leadership Council representative from Wayne-White Counties Electric Cooperative, spoke about her experiences on the Youth to Washington tour.

Yang challenged those in attendance to maintain an interest in their cooperatives and the political process.

After lunch, the students also visited the Old State Capitol and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.

Youth Day is designed to introduce young rural leaders to state government. There were 24 co-ops from across the state represented at the event.

Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy, an alliance of 750 local, consumer-owned electric utilities around the country.

Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative serves more than 11,285 meters over 2,108 miles of line in parts of Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.