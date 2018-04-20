Illinois Department of Public Health launches Opioid Data Dashboard

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, has launched an Opioid Data Dashboard, which allows access to data about opioid overdoses and deaths.

“The Opioid Data Dashboard is an innovative way to share information with our partners in health care, government, community organizations, law enforcement, justice systems, and others, to inform us on where we should be focusing our efforts,” said IDPH director Dr. Nirav D. Shah.

“The number of opioid overdose deaths in Illinois continues to increase, although at a slower rate. We must continue to work to end the opioid crisis and these data will help.”

The Opioid Data Dashboard is an interactive website that offers information on how opioids are affecting people in Illinois.

The dashboard consists of three categories: Morbidity and Mortality, Trends and Prescription Opioids.

Morbidity and Mortality data includes the rate of fatal and non-fatal opioid overdoses by county, as well as the number of overdoses by zip code.

Trends look at fatal and non-fatal opioid overdoses by age group, race, sex and cause (heroin vs. other opioids).

Prescription Opioids includes data on the rate, by county, of opioids being prescribed, as well as the daily average of opioids being prescribed. It also includes the annual number of total patients being prescribed an opioid and total number of prescriptions issued.

Earlier this year, IDPH released the State of Illinois Comprehensive Opioid Data Report, which includes data from a variety of sources across multiple state agencies.

It includes data on the number of opioid-related deaths, emergency department visits, hospitalizations, doses of naloxone administered, babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, HIV and hepatitis C rates for injection drug users, opioid prescriptions, and the type of opioid involved.

Both the dashboard and report are meant to inform statewide efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and implement the State of Illinois Opioid Action Plan.

The data in the report show that no group is unaffected by the opioid crisis.

For more information, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/opioids.