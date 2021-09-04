Illinois driver’s license expiration dates extended by secretary of state

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has issued a reminder urging the public to visit his office’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com to conduct transactions online when possible instead of visiting a driver services facility.

Over the last nine months, more than 3.8 million transactions have been conducted online, an increase of 75 percent, White said in a news release.

In addition, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates an additional two months.

All expired driver’s licenses and ID cards, as well as those expiring over the next four months, are now valid until Aug. 1.

This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses, CDL, and CDL learner’s permits, White noted.

Some online transactions include:

Purchasing license plate stickers. Renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards for those who qualify.

To renew license plate stickers online, residents will need a registration ID and PIN, which are located on the renewal notice and registration card, which most people keep in their vehicle’s glove compartment.

Vehicle owners may then visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “License Plates Renewal” under Online Services.

In addition, White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to take a written or road test.

Those who qualify for online renewal will receive a letter containing their PIN approximately 90 days before their driver’s license expiration date.

Customers may check their eligibility status for online driver’s license and ID card renewal by:

Visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com and clicking on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page.

Then click on “Check your eligibility now” where they will be prompted to enter their driver’s license or ID card number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

“My goal remains serving the public to the best of our ability during the pandemic, and reducing facility wait times while prioritizing the health and safety of customers and employees,” White said.

“Those who conduct business online help shorten the line for those who must visit a facility.”