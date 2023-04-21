Illinois EPA announces funding for water project in Jonesboro

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, on April 13 announced the issuance of $85,956,802 in water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (January-March 2023).

A Union County community is benefitting from the program.

The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund, SRF, Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

A total of $13,326,437 in loan forgiveness was provided to those recipients meeting the loan rules for either the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate.

The Illinois EPA announced that the City of Jonesboro is receiving $515,576.04, with principal forgiveness of $257,788.02.

The city will rehabilitate a 261,000 gallon standpipe. This will include pressure washing, sealant and bolt cap replacement, new appurtenances and the installation of passive cathodic protection.

“Communities throughout Illinois are facing significant challenges as they address aging infrastructure, and Illinois EPA is pleased to provide financial assistance to so many of them to help with those efforts,” agency director John J. Kim said in a news release.

“So far in fiscal year 2023, Illinois EPA has already invested nearly $232 million in our state’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and there are more communities in line to receive future funding from the program.

“These funds not only provide for safe drinking water and protect our water resources, but they also bring good jobs to each community.”

Illinois EPA’s SRF includes two loan programs: the Water Pollution Control Loan Program, WPCLP, which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects; and the Public Water Supply Loan Program, PWSLP, for drinking water projects.

Both programs provide funding at a low interest rate of 1.24 percent for state Fiscal Year 2023.

These programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects.