Illinois Farm Bureau conference held

Members representing local county Farm Bureaus attended the Illinois Farm Bureau’s 2017 Governmental Affairs and Leadership Conference, which was March 1-2 in Springfield.

The conference, with a theme of “Together Towards Tomorrow,” offered a variety of speakers and information encouraging farmers to get involved all levels of government and local affairs and ways to impact policy for the good of agriculture.

Representatives from Farm Bureaus in Union, Massac, Pulaski-Alexander and Williamson counties were among those who attended the conference.

During the conference, Union County farmer Jeff Flamm was invited to speak about the importance of the H2A Guest Worker Program to Flamm Orchards and other Illinois specialty crop farmers. He was joined in the session by a Northern Illinois dairy farmer to discuss different perspectives about how future immigration policy could impact their farms.