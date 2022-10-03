Illinois homeowners impacted by pandemic eligible for help

The Illinois Housing Development Authority, IHDA, has announced that applications for homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic will be accepted beginning in April.

The applications will be accepted through the Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund, ILHAF, program.

ILHAF will provide up to $30,000 in free assistance per homeowner paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity on behalf of Illinois homeowners impacted by COVID-19.

The funds are designed to prevent mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures to keep families safe and secure while they regain their financial footing, state officials said.

Information about the program can be found online at illinoishousinghelp.org.

To qualify for the assistance, Illinois homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020 (including a hardship that began before Jan. 21, 2020, but continued after that date).

They also must currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150 percent of the area median income.

ILHAF is funded through an appropriation in the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.