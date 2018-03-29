Illinois jobless rate 4.7 percent

The Illinois Department of Employment Security, IDES, reports that the unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.7 percent in February.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 15,200 jobs over-the-month, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by IDES.

January jobs were revised down to show a slight drop of 1,300 jobs rather than a slight gain of 200 jobs as initially reported.

In February, the three industry sectors with the largest gains in employment were government; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services.

The three industry sectors with the largest payroll declines were leisure and hospitality, education and health services and other services.

The state’s unemployment rate was 0.6 of a percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for February 2018, which held at 4.1 percent.