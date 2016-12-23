Illinois lost more people than any other state in 2015-2016

A recently released report from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that Illinois lost more people than any other state during the period from July 1, 2015, to July 1 of this year.

The information was included in Census Bureau national and state population estimates.

Illinois remained as one of the 10 most populous states in 2016, coming in behind California, Texas, Florida and New York.

The report showed Illinois with a population of 12,801,539 in 2016, down from 12,839,047: a drop of 37,508 people.

In 2010, Illinois had a population of 12,831,574 people. The Census Bureau report showed that Utah’s population crossed the 3.0 million mark as it became the nation’s fastest-growing state over the last year.

Utah’s population increased 2.0 percent to 3.1 million from July 1, 2015, to July 1, 2016, according to the report.

“States in the South and West continued to lead in population growth,” said Ben Bolender, the chief of the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Branch.

“In 2016, 37.9 percent of the nation’s population lived in the South and 23.7 percent lived in the West.”

Following Utah, Nevada (2.0 percent), Idaho (1.8 percent), Florida (1.8 percent) and Washington (1.8 percent) saw the largest percentage increases in population.

North Dakota, which had been the fastest-growing state for the previous four years, mostly from people moving into the state, fell out of the top 10 in growth due to a net outflow of migrants to other parts of the country.

Its growth slowed from 2.3 percent in the previous year to 0.1 percent.

Nationally, the U.S. population grew by 0.7 of a percent to 323.1 million.

Furthermore, the population of voting-age residents, adults age 18 and over, grew to 249.5 million, making up 77.2 percent of the population in 2016, an increase of 0.9 percent from 2015 (247.3 million).

Eight states lost population between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, including Pennsylvania, New York and Wyoming, all three of which had grown the previous year. Illinois was noted as the state which lost the most people.

Two states that had been losing population in the previous year, Maine and New Mexico, saw increases in population of 0.15 and 0.03 percent respectively.