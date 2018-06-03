Illinois products highlighted at annual expo in Springfield

The annual Illinois Products Expo has celebrated 20 years of introducing Illinois products to the public.

Dozens of Illinois food companies, wineries and agricultural associations took part in the agricultural showcase, which was held March 3-4 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

This "Taste of Illinois Agriculture" allowed visitors to sample and purchase a wide range of products which Illinois has to offer.

Organizers of the event noted that Illinois agriculture extends well beyond the crops which are seen in the fields.

Illinois ranks first in the nation for food processing sales ($186 billion), and it is one of the state's top manufacturing activities.

The 2,372 food processing companies in Illinois support more than 71,000 jobs.

Consumers can support agribusinesses in the state is by taking the Buy Illinois Challenge.

The challenge is a pledge for the 4.7 million households in the state.

If each Illinois household dedicates $10 of its existing weekly budget to the purchase of Illinois products, it would generate an additional $47 million each week for the Illinois economy.