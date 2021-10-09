Illinois residents can check COVID-19 vaccination record

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, has launched an immunization portal, Vax Verify, that will allow Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.

Vax Verify can be accessed at https://idphportal.illinois.gov.

The verification system follows best practices to protect confidential health information.

In order to download proof of vaccination, residents will go through a brief, one-time identity verification process to gain access to their immunization history.

The State of Illinois utilizes Experian as its identity verification service provider.

Individuals who have placed a freeze on their credit will need to unfreeze their credit with Experian and wait 24 hours before completing the registration process.

After completing registrations, individuals can re-freeze their credit by contacting Experian.

After the verification process, individuals can see their own record in the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE).

Immunization records are kept confidential and only the individual can access their vaccination history.

Parents are advised to talk with their child’s provider to confirm their vaccination status.

Some individuals with very common names will need to take additional steps to securely prove their identities.

Vaccine locations can be found online at vaccines.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233.