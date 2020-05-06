Illinois Secretary of State driver services facilities reopen

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced his office’s reopening plan, beginning June 1, with the first two months focused on serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions.

As of May 26, there were more than 700,000 expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations.

All Illinois Secretary of State departments and offices were scheduled to be open for business on June 1.

On Tuesday, June 2, Tuesday through Saturday facilities (all driver services facilities statewide outside the Chicago metro area) were scheduled to open. A driver services facility is located in Anna.

Hours of operation are scheduled Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.

For the first two months through July 31, these facilities will only serve:

New drivers (most will be 16-year-old driver applicants). Customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards. Vehicle transactions.

For all other services, people are asked to refer to the various departments listed on www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

Protective Measures

Customers and Illinois Secretary of State employees will be required to wear face masks, unless a medical condition prohibits the safe use of a mask.

Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, limiting the number of customers inside a facility at one time.

For drive tests, employees will wear a face mask and a face shield due to the close proximity with the customer inside the vehicle.

Customers will be required to wear face masks unless medically unable.

Disposable plastic will be used to cover the vehicle seats during the drive test. The plastic will be discarded immediately after the conclusion of the drive test.