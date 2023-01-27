Illinois Sheriffs’ Association planning to award more than $58,000 in college scholarships

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, ISA, announces that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only.

Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.

Union County Sheriff David Wilkins will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.

The only limitations are as follows:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents.

Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2023-2024 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are available at the Union County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro or on the ISA website at https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/.

The sheriff’s office is located at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Students must complete the application, answer an essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15, 2023 (must be postmarked by this date).