Illinois State Museum set to reopen

As a result of updated COVID-19 mitigations, the Illinois State Museum, ISM, planned to reopen its flagship facility in Springfield and Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown on Tuesday, Jan. 26, with health and safety precautions in place.

The ISM Research and Collections Center, also located in Springfield, was scheduled to reopen by appointment only.

The Illinois State Museum will continue to offer free admission across all locations.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the ISM’s exhibits with enhanced health and safety measures in place.

Protocols will include health screenings before entry, face coverings required for everyone over the age of 2, and social distancing in the galleries and elevators.

Regularly scheduled cleaning and sanitization of all high-touch surfaces will occur throughout the day.

To learn more, visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org and follow the museum on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.