Illinois State Police conduct roadside safety check detail

Illinois State Police District 22 has announced the results of a roadside safety check which was conducted during August in Union County.

The roadside safety check was conducted from late night on Aug. 28 to early morning on Aug. 29.

District 22 officers conducted the roadside check at U.S. Route 51 and Wing Hill Road.

Capt. Michael Alvey, the commander of the district, announced the following results from the roadside safety check:

Other alcohol/drug citations, six. Occupant restraint offenses, three. Registration offenses, four. Driver’s license offenses, 14. Insurance violations, six.

Total citations/arrests, 20. Total written warnings, 26.

The state police note that alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

Throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

Roadside safety checks are designed to keep everyone safe by taking dangerous driving under the influence offenders off the road.

The roadside safety check was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.