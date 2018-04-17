Illinois State Police conduct roadside safety checks in area

Illinois State Police District 22 has reported results from roadside safety check details which were conducted during March in Alexander and Pulaski counties.

The results were announced by Capt. Michael Alvey, who is the commander of District 22.

Roadside safety checks were conducted from late night March 17 to early morning March 18 in Alexander County.

Roadside safety checks were conducted from late night March 10 to early morning March 11 in Pulaski County.

The following results were reported from Alexander County:

Driving under the influence, DUI, citations, two. Other alcohol/drug citations, seven.

Occupant restraint offenses, 11. Registration offenses, two.

Driver’s license offenses, nine. Insurance violations, one.

Total citations/arrests, 36. Total written warnings, 14.

The following results were reported from Pulaski County:

Other alcohol/drug citations, one. Occupant restraint offenses, two. Registration offenses, five.

Driver’s license offenses, four. Insurance violations, one. Total citations/arrests, seven. Total written warnings, nine.

The Illinois State Police note that alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

Throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

Roadside safety checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road, the state police stated.

The details were funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.