Illinois State Police conduct special details during May

Illinois State Police District 22 conducted special patrols during May in Alexander and Johnson counties.

Statistics recorded during the special patrols have been reported by Capt. Michael Alvey, who is the commander of District 22.

Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols and roadside safety checks were conducted in Alexander County.

Occupant restraint enforcement patrols were conducted in Johnson County.

Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols allowed the state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

One alcohol-related traffic fatality occurs every 53 minutes in the United States.

Alvey stated that the alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols allow officers “to work even harder at removing dangerous DUI offenders from the road.”

Violations and enforcement activities included:

Driving under the influence, DUI, citations, two. Other alcohol/drug citations, one.

Occupant restraint offenses, one. Registration offenses, five. Driver’s license offenses, one. Insurance violations, two. Total citations/arrests, 15. Total written warnings, 28.

Roadside Safety Checks

Two roadside safety check details were conducted during May in Alexander County.

The details were conducted from the late night of May 12 to the early morning of May 13, and again from the late night of May 26 to the early morning of May 27.

“Roadside safety checks are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road,” Alvey stated.

Violations and enforcement activities for May 12-13 included:

Other alcohol/drug citations, two. Occupant restraint offenses, six. Driver’s license offenses, four. Total citations/arrests, 11. Total written warnings, 14.

Violations and enforcement activities for May 26-27 included:

Other alcohol/drug citations, four. Occupant restraint offenses, one. Registration offenses, three. Driver’s license offenses, 10. Insurance violations, seven. Total citations/arrests, 24. Total written warnings, nine.

Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Alvey stated that the occupant restraint enforcement details provided extra patrol coverage for the state police so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations and enforcement activities included:

Safety belt violations, 46. Total citations, 55. Total written warnings, 21.

Most motorists know safety belts save lives, Alvey noted. “But some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices.”

Alvey stated that the patrols “reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply ‘buckle up’.”

The details were funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.