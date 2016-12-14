Illinois State Police conduct special patrols in Alexander County

Illinois State Police District 22 personnel conducted night time enforcement patrols during November in Alexander County.

Lt. Michael Alvey, the interim commander of District 22, said the patrols allowed state police “to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations.”

Efforts were particularly focused on violations which occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Alvey shared the following results which were recorded during the patrols in Alexander County:

Driving under the influence citations, three. Other alcohol/drug citations, two.

Occupant restraint offenses, one. Registration offenses, two. Driver’s license offenses, one. Insurance violations, one.

Total citations/arrests, 18. Total written warnings, 21.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, Alvey noted.

“Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night,” he said in a news release.

He said that the patrols which were conducted during November in Alexander County allowed “officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.”

The project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.