Illinois State Police conducting roadside safety check detail

Illinois State Police District 22 is conducting roadside safety checks during December in Alexander County.

Lt. Michael Alvey, the interim commander of District 22, said in a news release that the use of roadside safety checks combines “a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.”

Alvey emphasized that the state police have “zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois.

“Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly:

“Driving under the influence (DUI), safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.”

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

“Roadside safety checks are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road,” Alvey said.

The project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.