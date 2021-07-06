Illinois State Police District 22 highlights roadside safety checks

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct roadside safety checks during June in Alexander County.

Capt. Michael Alvey, the commander of the district, announced plans for the roadside safety checks.

Alvey also announced the results of roadside safety checks which were conducted during April in Pulaski and Alexander counties.

In a news release, Alvey said that the use of roadside safety checks combines a “strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.”

The Illinois State Police have zero tolerance for impaired driving.

Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked license or transporting open alcoholic beverages.

The state police especially will be watching for driving under the influence, DUI, violations; safety belt and child restraint use violations; speeding; distracted driving; and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

April Results

District 22 conducted roadside safety checks from late night on April 17 to early morning on April 18 in East Cape Girardeau.

The following results were reported:

DUI citations, three. Other alcohol/drug citations, one. Registration offenses, one. Driver’s license offenses, six. Insurance violations, seven. Total citations/arrests, 18. Total written warnings, six.

District 22 also conducted roadside safety checks from late night on April 10 to early morning on April 11 at Route 37 and U.S. Route 51 in Pulaski County.

The following results were reported:

Other alcohol/drug citations, one. Occupant restraint offenses, one. Driver’s license offenses, six. Insurance violations, six. Total citations/arrests, seven. Total written warnings, 10.

All of the special details are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.