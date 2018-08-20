Illinois State Police District 22 welcomes four new troopers

The Illinois State Police had 81 troopers join the ranks on Friday, Aug. 10, after CC 127 graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield.

The officers were assigned to 17 different districts throughout the state, with four being assigned to District 22 in Southern Illinois.

“We are excited to have the new officers in the district,” District 22 commander Capt. Michael Alvey stated.

“It has been nine years since a trooper has been assigned to the district after graduating the academy and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to train the new officers.

“The enthusiasm for the job and willingness to serve the communities in which they live and work speaks of the character of each officer.”

Alvey said that “the additional officers will help District 22 answer calls of service and provide safe travels for everyone throughout the southern seven counties.”

The officers have begun a 14-week field training program in the district. The troopers will be working with a field training officer to implement the knowledge and skills they learned in the academy.

District 22 is welcoming the following officers to the district:

Chase Wiggs: Trooper Wiggs is a graduate of Vienna High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Wiggs served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as military police officer and SWAT team member.

Wiggs worked as a federal police officer at USEC for five years, as a police officer with the Vienna Police Department for five years, and as a correctional officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections for four years prior to working for the state police.

Trooper Wiggs received honors of Top Shot for CC 127 while attending the academy.

Nicholas Sumner: Trooper Sumner is a graduate of Harrisburg High School and Southeastern Illinois College. Sumner served four years with the U.S. Air Force prior to working for the state police.

Matthew Smithpeters: Trooper Smithpeters is a graduate of Harrisburg High School and SIUC.

Smithpeters worked as a police officer at SIUC for four years prior to working for the state police.

Smithpeters graduated as Valedictorian of CC 127.

Derik Kraus: Trooper Kraus is a graduate of Steeleville High School.

Kraus served 25 years in the Army National Guard, with a deployment to Operation Iraqi Freedom, and is a command sergeant major in the Illinois National Guard’s 123rd Engineering Battalion.