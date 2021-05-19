Illinois State Police investigate shooting in Mound City

On Tuesday, May 18, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 7 was requested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting which had occurred in the 700 block of Pearl Street in Mound City.

Earlier in the evening, a Pulaski County deputy was conducting an investigation at the scene of a fire at a residence on Pearl Street.

A brief physical altercation occurred involving the deputy several individuals attempting to obstruct the investigation. The deputy eventually detained a female, placing her in the back seat of his squad car.

While the Deputy was taking a second individual into custody, an unknown suspect shot in the direction of the deputy. The female detained in the back seat of the squad car was struck by gunfire. She was transported to a regional hospital where she was treated and released. The Deputy and the second suspect he was taking into custody were uninjured in the incident.

If anyone has any information on the events that occurred, they can contact Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation at 618-542-2171, extension 1207.

The investigation is open and on-going and no further information has been the time of posting.