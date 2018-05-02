Illinois State Police plan enforcement patrols in area

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct special details during February in three area counties.

Plans for the details were announced by Lt. Michael Alvey, who is the interim commander of the district.

Roadside safety checks are planned in Alexander County.

Occupant restraint enforcement patrols are planned in Johnson County.

Nighttime enforcement patrols are planned in Pulaski County.

Roadside Safety Checks

Alvey said in a news release that the use of roadside safety checks “combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.”

The Illinois State Police have zero tolerance for impaired driving in the state.

Officers who are working the roadside safety checks will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Alvey said officers especially will be watching for motorists who are driving under the influence (DUI), safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

The state police noted that alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

In the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

“Roadside safety checks are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road,” Alvey stated.

Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Occupant restraint enforcement patrols allow the state police to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws.

Motorists are reminded that Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers, in the front and the back seats of a vehicle, to be buckled up.

The state police noted that safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, and are estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year.

Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.

“The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement,” Alvey stated.

Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Nighttime enforcement patrols allow the state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The state police noted that the number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and, combined with impaired driving, means even more traffic deaths during these hours.

During the patrols, Alvey said officers will strictly enforce violations which include DUI, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.

Alvey stated that the nighttime enforcement patrols allow “officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.”

The special details are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.