Illinois State Police plan NITE patrols in Union County

Illinois State Police District 22 personnel plan to conduct Nighttime Enforcement, NITE, patrols in Union County during March.

Plans for the patrols were announced by Lt. Michael Alvey, who is the interim commander of District 22. The district has its headquarters in Ullin.

Alvey said in a news release that the NITE patrols allow the state police “to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.”

“The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours,” Alvey said.

Officers will be strictly enforcing violations which include driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

“Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois,” Alvey stated.

“Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.”

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.