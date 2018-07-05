Illinois State Police planning special details in area counties

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct special details during May in Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson and Massac counties.

Plans for the details were announced by Lt. Michael Alvey, who is the commander of the district.

Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols are planned in Alexander County.

Nighttime enforcement patrols are planned in Pulaski County.

Occupant restraint enforcement patrols are scheduled in Johnson County.

Special traffic enforcement patrols are set in Massac County.

Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols allow the state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

The state police have a zero tolerance policy for impaired driving in Illinois.

Officers who are working the detail will be watching for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Most importantly, Alvey noted, state police will be watching for violations which include:

Driving under the influence (DUI), safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

One alcohol-related traffic fatality occurs every 53 minutes in the United States.

Alvey stated that the alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols allow officers “to work even harder at removing dangerous DUI offenders from the road.”

Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Nighttime enforcement patrols allow the state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The state police noted that the number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and, combined with impaired driving, means even more traffic deaths during these hours.

During the patrols, Alvey said officers will strictly enforce violations which include DUI, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.

Alvey stated that the nighttime enforcement patrols allow “officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.”

Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Occupant restraint enforcement patrols allow the state police to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws.

Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers, in the front and the back seats of a vehicle, to be buckled up.

The state police noted that safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, and are estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year.

Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.

“The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement,” Alvey stated.

Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols

Special traffic enforcement patrols allow the Illinois State Police to focus on the “fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities.”

The “fatal four” include DUI, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding and distracted driving.

The state police will increase daytime and nighttime patrols in an effort to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws.

Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois.

Speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes. Nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up.

The details are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.