Illinois State Police planning special traffic enforcement patrols during May in county

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols during May in Union County.

Capt. Michael Alvey, the commander of District 22, announced plans for the patrols.

The patrols will allow the state police to focus on the “fatal four” violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities.

Those violations include driving under the influence, DUI; safety belt and child restraint use; speeding; and distracted driving.

The Illinois State Police will increase their daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws.

Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois, the state police noted.

Speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes; and, nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.