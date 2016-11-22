Illinois State Police preparing for Thanksgiving holiday travel

Illinois State Police, ISP, District 13/22 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Shane Alvey, would like to remind motorists that the ISP is gearing up for the beginning of the holiday travel period.

The ISP will be stepping up enforcement patrols as the holiday driving season begins. The goal is to make the roads safe for all motorists.

Traditionally, the Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday marks the beginning of the busy holiday travel period.

Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27, officials expect high traffic volumes on interstates and roads throughout the region.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, is expected to be the busiest.

The ISP is urging the motoring public to adhere to the rules of the road. Statistics continue to show that fatal crashes increase on the interstates during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

“During the holiday driving period there will be a large volume of traffic on the roadways,” said Alvey.

“We will be increasing patrols to watch for motorists who may be driving in an unsafe manner. We will especially be watching for drivers committing any of the Fatal Four moving violations,” he continued.

During the holiday enforcement period, officers will patrol the interstates, conduct roadside safety checks and participate in other traffic enforcement details to identify the “Fatal Four” moving violations: speeding, driving under the influence (DUI), not wearing seatbelts and distracted driving.

Special emphasis will be placed on DUI enforcement and holiday DUI patrols will be designated statewide.

“Our number one goal over the holiday weekend is to reduce the number of fatalities on Illinois roadways,” said ISP Colonel Tad Williams.

“We ask that motorists think twice about safe driving habits before getting behind the wheel. Please watch your speed, buckle up, and don’t drive distracted or while under the influence.”