Illinois State Police report enforcement patrol results

Fri, 06/24/2022 - 4:51pm admin

Capt. Michael Alvey, the commander of Illinois State Police District 22, has reported results from special traffic enforcement patrols which were conducted during May in Union County.

Alvey said in a news release that the patrols allowed the state police to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding and distracted driving violations during a national “Click It or Ticket campaign.

The following results were reported:

Occupant restraint violations, 14. Driving under the influence and drug/alcohol-related citations, two.

Speeding citations and warnings, 63. Distracted driving citations and warnings, four.

Total citations, 65. Total written warnings, 58.

Alvey stated that “driving the posted speed limit, sober, not distracted and buckled up will save your life and the lives of many others.”

The patrols in Union County were funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

