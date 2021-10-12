Illinois students invited to enter ‘Letters About Literature’ competition

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White is encouraging students in grades 4 through 12 to enter the 2022 “Letters About Literature in Illinois” reading and writing competition, which is offered by the Illinois State Library’s Illinois Center for the Book.

“Letters About Literature in Illinois” invites students to read a book of their choice and write a letter to the author about how the work changed their life or view of the world.

Students can enter directly on their own or through their locally participating school.

Information about the competition is available at ilsos.gov/departments/library/center_for_the_book/.

“Every year, thousands of students in Illinois enjoy participating in this inspiring competition,” White said in a news release.

“Anyone who has read past letters can see how literature inspires and touches the lives of our young people. I encourage all our students to take part in ‘Letters About Literature in Illinois,’ and I hope their participation leads to a lifetime of reading.”

There are three levels of participation: Level 1 for grades 4-6, Level 2 for grades 7-8 and Level 3 for grades 9-12. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Dec. 15.

One winner will be selected for each level and receive a cash award and a plaque signed by White.

Teachers of the winning students will receive a certificate and their school will receive a cash award to purchase books for the library.

Winners are scheduled to be announced toward the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.