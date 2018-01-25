Illinois tax filing season scheduled to start on Jan. 29

The Illinois Department of Revenue, IDOR, plans to begin accepting 2017 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29.

Jan. 29 is the same date that the Internal Revenue Service, IRS, plans to begin accepting federal individual income tax returns.

IDOR is reminding taxpayers that filing tax returns electronically and requesting direct deposit into a checking or savings account is still the fastest, most secure way to receive a refund.

IDOR begins this tax season with a continued focus on protecting taxpayers and state government against fraud.

“The State of Illinois’ continued resolve to detect and prevent tax return fraud has resulted in an overall savings of more than $31 million in calendar year 2017: a 52 percent increase from 2016,” IDOR director Connie Beard said in a news release.

“We are protecting our taxpayers, ensuring refunds go to the correct individual, and saving money.”

As fraud prevention measures continue, IDOR anticipates direct deposit refunds will be issued four weeks from the time an error-free electronically filed return was submitted.

MyTax Illinois, IDOR’s free online account management program, is scheduled to begin accepting individual income tax returns on Jan. 29.

Taxpayers can file their Form IL-1040 for free using MyTax Illinois.

Individuals also may utilize MyTax Illinois to make payments, check the status of their Illinois individual income tax refund using Where’s My Refund?

Individuals also can look up their IL-PIN, estimated tax payments and 1099-G amounts.

In calendar year 2017, over 6 million individual income tax returns were filed with IDOR. Of those, 84 percent were filed electronically.

Over 4 million, or 66 percent, of those who filed an individual income tax return received a refund.

The tax rate increased in July 2017 to 4.95 percent from 3.75 percent. Most filers will use a blended rate of 4.3549 percent.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2017 tax year, visit IDOR’s website at tax.illinois.gov.