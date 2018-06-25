Home / News / Illinois VFW honors Vienna publisher
Award presented Lonnie Hinton, second from right, was presented with the 2017-2018 News Media Professional of the Year award at the Illinois VFW’s 97th annual state convention. Along with Hinton are, from left, state senior vice commander Don Boyer; assistant adjutant-quartermaster Barbara Wilson, who is a life member of the VFW’s Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 in Anna; and District 15 commander Clarence Caraker, who is a life member of Pulaski County Memorial Post No. 8891 in Mounds. Photo by Rodney Thomp

Illinois VFW honors Vienna publisher

Mon, 06/25/2018 - 2:23pm admin

The Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars honored Lonnie Hinton as the 2017-2018 News Media Professional of the Year at its 97th annual state convention. The convention was June 14-17 in Springfield.

Hinton, who is the publisher of The Vienna Times in Vienna, was nominated for the award by District 15 commander Clarence Caraker.

In a world of round-the-clock news, VFW posts and districts strive to develop a relationship with news organizations. The goal is to showcase and highlight the works of the posts and districts. 

“It is through these relationships our story is told, and our mission to assist veterans, their families and our community is accomplished,” state assistant adjutant-quartermaster Barbara Wilson said when she introduced Hinton. 

Hinton was honored for his many years of working with local VFW posts throughout District 15, and most recently with District 15 officers to further their efforts to help veterans throughout Southern Illinois.

“Lonnie is a true asset to the veteran community,” District 15 commander Caraker said in the nomination which was sent to VFW state headquarters.

