Illinois VFW honors Vienna publisher

The Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars honored Lonnie Hinton as the 2017-2018 News Media Professional of the Year at its 97th annual state convention. The convention was June 14-17 in Springfield.

Hinton, who is the publisher of The Vienna Times in Vienna, was nominated for the award by District 15 commander Clarence Caraker.

In a world of round-the-clock news, VFW posts and districts strive to develop a relationship with news organizations. The goal is to showcase and highlight the works of the posts and districts.

“It is through these relationships our story is told, and our mission to assist veterans, their families and our community is accomplished,” state assistant adjutant-quartermaster Barbara Wilson said when she introduced Hinton.

Hinton was honored for his many years of working with local VFW posts throughout District 15, and most recently with District 15 officers to further their efforts to help veterans throughout Southern Illinois.

“Lonnie is a true asset to the veteran community,” District 15 commander Caraker said in the nomination which was sent to VFW state headquarters.