Illinoisan of the Day nominations welcomed

The Illinois State Fair Museum Foundation is seeking individuals to spotlight during the Illinois State Fair as an Illinoisan of the Day.

The Illinoisan of the Day program looks to honor individuals who exemplify the qualities and characteristics associated with Illinois: integrity, dependability, sense of community and strong ethics.

Illinoisan of the Day nominees must be a minimum of 25 years of age and should have an affiliation with state and/or county fairs in Illinois or agricultural groups, involved in service activities, educational projects, and/or youth programs.

In addition, nominees must have shown their true Illinois spirit through continued volunteerism and community service.

Illinoisan of the Day winners will receive honors on their special day during this year’s Illinois State Fair, which is scheduled Aug. 12-22.

Nomination forms can be requested by calling the museum foundation at 217-725-8047 or downloaded by visiting the museum foundation website www.statefairmuseum.org. The deadline for nominations is July 22.