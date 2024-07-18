Imagination Library event set

In early July, a familiar face began traveling around Southern Illinois helping Read SI celebrate the launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in the region.

The familiar face is a life-size cutout of the singer, songwriter and philanthropist, and one of its next stops is planned later in July in Mounds.

Southern 7 Head Start and the Birth to Three Program plan to host a “Vanilla Ice Cream and Sprinkle Day” on July 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Southern 7 Mounds Head Start, which is located at 327 N. Reader St. in Mounds.

The public event will include an activity for the kids and will give families the opportunity to enroll their child in the Imagination Library.

Children who are enrolled in the program will receive free books each month in the mail until they turn 5 years of age.

Organizers said the appearance of the Dolly Parton cutout is meant to symbolize the excitement and magic that books can bring to young readers.

The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was founded by the iconic entertainer in 1995 and has grown to become a global initiative dedicated to ensuring every child has access to books.

The Dollywood Foundation pays for infrastructure costs. The remaining costs are shared by the State of Illinois and Read SI, whose members successfully raised the necessary funds to launch the program.

To learn more about the Imagination Library and about how to enroll a child, visit www.Readsi.org or visit the Read SI Facebook page. For questions regarding the Mounds event, call 618-745-6703.