Southern Seven Health Department reports there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases being spread by community transmission at social events and gatherings.

The health department advised that the virus can be spread up to 48 hours before a person has symptoms.

Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The health department shared the following symptoms to watch for:

Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

If you begin to show symptoms, isolate immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.

The health department notes that contact tracing helps identify those who may be at risk after someone tests positive.

This is done to let people know what symptoms to watch for, reduces their exposures to others and slows the spread of COVID-19.

Should you be identified by Southern Seven Health Department as a possible contact, your cooperation is appreciated.

The following hotlines are also available to answer your questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region.

Massac Memorial Hospital, 1-618-638-1344, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. line.

Southern Illinois Healthcare, 1-844-988-7800, 24-hour line.

St. Francis Medical Center, 1-573-331-4200, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. line.

Baptist Health, 1-888-227-8478, 24-hour line.