Independence Day celebration set in Anna

Live entertainment, fireworks, food and more are planned on Independence Day in the City of Anna. The celebration is planned Sunday, July 4, at the Anna City Park.

Live music begins at 5 p.m. with BJ Reach. Beak & Company will perform at 7 p.m.

Food vendors who are scheduled to be on hand starting in the late afternoon include Say Cheese, Sinisi’s, Dave’s Bagels and the Kitchen on Lafayette.

A beer and wine garden will be offered by the Lincoln Heritage Winery and Alto Vineyards. Those who enter the beer and wine garden must be at least 21 years of age.

A fireworks display is planned at about 9 p.m.