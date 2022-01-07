Independence Day celebrations planned in area

On Monday, July 4, the nation will celebrate the 246th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

Special events are planned throughout the region to celebrate the nation’s birthday. Activities are scheduled to start this weekend.

Anna

A big Independence Day celebration is planned Saturday, July 2, at the Anna City Park. Activities begin at 5 p.m.

Music will be presented by BJ Reach starting at 5 p.m. Beak & Co. are scheduled to perform at 7 p.m.

A fireworks display is planned at 9 p.m.

Food and refreshments will be served by Sinisi’s, The Kitchen on Lafayette, Say Cheese, Just Chill, the Shriners, BB’s BBQ, StarView Vineyards and Peachbarn Winery & Cafe.

Goreville

The Goreville Freedom Fest is planned Monday, July 4, in Goreville.

Activities include a parade at 10 a.m., free gospel music concerts in the park starting at 5 p.m. and a fireworks display at dusk.

A kid’s fun zone with water slip and slide and face painting starts at 11 a.m.

A corn hole tournament is planned. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The tournament begins at noon.

Cape Girardeau

Fireworks at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau are planned Monday, July 4. The event is sponsored by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band is scheduled to present patriotic music starting at 8 p.m.

A fireworks display is planned at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.).

Lawn chairs are welcome. Parking will be available throughout the park. Organizers ask that there be no personal fireworks.

Murphysboro

A Fourth of July celebration is planned Saturday, July 2, at Riverside Park in Murphysboro.

Live music will be presented by Jeremy Todd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and by Honey & Tar from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The music will be followed by a fireworks display.

Food will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

Carbondale

The City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Carbondale announce the return of an annual fireworks display on the SIU campus. The event is set for Monday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m.

Organizers say that for best viewing, spectators should park and watch the display from the Banterra Center (the former SIU Arena) parking lots 18 and 56. Parking along U.S. Route 51 or other roadways to view the fireworks is prohibited.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early. The main parking lots are typically full and closed by 9 p.m.

In the event of rain, the fireworks display is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.