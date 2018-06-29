Independence Day events planned in region

The Union County area will join in commemorating the nation’s birthday on Wednesday, July 4.

Independence Day celebrations and activities are planned throughout the area.

Anna

A fireworks display is planned Wednesday night, July 4, at the Anna City Park.

The display will be at dusk and will be presented by Brad Dawson.

The rain date for the display is July 5.

The Anna Fire Department is working to coordinate the event, with support from the City of Anna and the community.

Grand Tower

The nation’s birthday will be celebrated Saturday, June 30, with activities at Devil’s Backbone Park in Grand Tower.

The day will feature craft and food vendors, along with fireworks at dusk.

Goreville

A Freedom Fest is planned Wednesday, July 4, in Goreville. The theme for the celebration is “Faith, Family, Freedom.”

A wide range of activites are planned during the day at Freedom Fest.

A cornhole tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the city park.

A kids’ fun zone is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A kids’ parade is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the city park.

David Isom will be featured at a gospel concert which is set for 3 p.m. at the corner of Broadway (State Route 37) and Collins Street.

A Freedom Fest parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Music will be presented at the park. Clayton Gribble will be featured at 5:30 p.m. and Cassie Sharp at 6:15 p.m.

The Deplorables will present the headline act at 7 p.m.

Immediately following the concert, the day’s festivities are scheduled to conclude with a fireworks display.

Food also will be available at the celebration. No alcohol is allowed.

Tamms

An annual Independence Day celebration is planned in Tamms on Wednesday, July 4.

The celebration will be at the community park and is sponsored by the Tamms Volunteer Fire Department.

The Tamms event will feature gospel music, food, a bounce house, games for the kids and door prizes.

A car, truck and motorcycle show is planned. Registration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. The entry fee is $20. Judging begins at 3 p.m. Awards will be presented at 5 p.m. All vehicles are welcome.

Beak & Co. is slated to perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Tamms celebration is scheduled to close with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Cape Girardeau

The American 4th of July celebration is planned Wednesday, July 4, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

At 7 p.m., Arena Park and the grandstand will be open for spectators.

Patriotic music will be presented by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band at 8 p.m.

The Southeast Missourian Spirit of America award will be presented at 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled at 9:15 p.m. at Arena Park.

Parking for the event will be available throughout the park.

Carbondale

The City of Carbondale plans to host its annual fireworks display on Wednesday, July 4, at the Carbondale Superblock.

Vehicles can park at the Superblock by using the South Lewis Lane entrance. The entrance will close at 8 p.m.

The city encourages drivers to use the Sports Blast Drive entrance during the fireworks.

Spectators can watch the fireworks from the parking lots at Lewis School, Carbondale Middle School and Carbondale Community High School.

In the event of rain, the city’s fireworks display will be held on Thursday, July 5, at dusk.

Golconda

The City of Golconda is planning a fireworks celebration on Friday, July 6, in the community’s downtown riverfront area.

Golconda has not had a fireworks celebration for more than 35 years.

Mason “Little Hank” Ramsey is scheduled to perform a free concert on stage at 7 p.m. July 6 on the Pope County Courthouse lawn.

“Little Hank,” who is “Walmart’s yodeling boy,” will be singing his songs. Special presentations will be made.

Activities on the courthouse lawn are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on July 6 with a bounce house and games for kids.

Horse and buggy rides and helicopter rides will be available throughout the evening. Food and drinks will be available.

A “boat parade” on the Ohio River is planned prior to the fireworks display at approximately 8:30 p.m.

A fireworks display on the riverfront is planned at approximately 8:45 p.m.