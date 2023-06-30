Independence Day events scheduled throughout region

The nation’s birthday will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 4th.

Special Independence Day events are planned throughout the region. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming events:

Anna

An Independence Day celebration is planned on July 4th at the Anna City Park.

The celebration will be kicked off with a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new Hadley’s Haven all-inclusive playground at the park.

Tours of the site will be offered from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. A groundbreaking is set for 5:45 p.m.

Food vendors will be set up at the park, along with StarView Vineyards and Alto Vineyards.

The food vendors are scheduled to include the American Ice Cream truck, BB’s BBQ, Dave’s Bagels, Say Cheese, the Shriners and Sinisi’s on Main.

A DJ is scheduled to be playing from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Live music featuring the Eli Tellor band is set to start 6 p.m. The live music will continue until dusk.

A fireworks display is planned at dusk.

The City of Anna is voicing appreciation to all of the sponsors for the July 4th celebration at the park.

The sponsors were highlighted in a posting on social media and include:

Aeriz, the City of Jonesboro, the County of Union, Union County Hospital.

Anna Moose Lodge No. 1346; Annabelle Market; Anna-Jonesboro National Bank; Beussink, Hickam & Kochel; Chamness Care; Daves Heating, Cooling & Electric; The Gazette-Democrat; ILS Inc.; Jim Carter Tire, Southern Bank, Sullivan Automotive, Whitney Accounting.

Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge No. 1641, Crain Funeral Home, Coad Chevrolet, KEL-TECH Management, Kings Wok, R & J Country Living, Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Homes, St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Murphysboro

The Jackson County Historical Society and the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Long Knives Chapter plan to present a reading of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday, July 1.

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside Park Bandshell, which is located at 2640 W. Riverside Rd. in Murphysboro.

Carbondale

An Independence Day fireworks display is planned Tuesday night, July 4th.

The display is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. at the Banterra Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Goreville

A Freedom Fest celebration is planned on July 4th in Goreville.

A parade is planned at 10 a.m. A Kids Fun Zone is scheduled at the Goreville Village Park, which is located at 600 W. Main St. A corn hole tournament will be played.

Live music is scheduled in the park, with Chain Breakers performing at 6 p.m. and Giovanni Jones at 7 p.m.

A fireworks display is set for 9 p.m.

Tamms

Tamms Fire/Rescue is planning a 4th at the Park celebration in Tamms.

A truck, bike, street rod and muscle show is planned. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The entry fee is $20. Judging will be at 3 p.m. Awards will be presented at 5 p.m. Dash plaques go to the first 50 vehicles. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded.

Barbeque will be served, starting at noon. Music will be presented by The Hollerboys.

A fireworks display is set for 10 p.m.

Cape Girardeau

Fourth at the Fort is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4th at Fort D in Cape Girardeau.

Living history reenactors will be on hand. The stone building blockhouse at the fort with its interpretive displays of life during the Civil War will be open for visitors.

The grounds and the blockhouse also are scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Admission to the fort is free.

The Great American 4th of July celebration is planned on July 4th at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The celebration is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

A Cape Municipal Band concert will be part of the celebration. The band concert will be prior to a fireworks display.