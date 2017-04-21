Indiana man sentenced to nine years for burglary

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds reported Thursday, April 13, that Dejun Deneil Booker, 36, of Indiana has been sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary, both Class 2 felonies.

Booker burglarized a tavern near Ware in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2016.

Booker was arrested the following day by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies after an extensive search in the vicinity of Morgan School Road between Jonesboro and Ware.

While he was being sought, Booker also burglarized a vehicle at a residence on Morgan School Road.

Agencies which assisted the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the search included the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police, the Anna Police Department, the Jonesboro Police Department and the Cobden Police Department.