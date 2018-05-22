Industrial hemp forum scheduled in Murphysboro

On June 10, Southern Illinois Growers Network and Food Works plans to host an industrial hemp forum with guest speakers.

“Hemp: Farming for a Better Tomorrow” is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at the Jackson County Agricultural Extension Service office at 402 Ava Rd. in Murphysboro. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The forum is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $5 at the door.

The event will be held to celebrate the ninth annual Hemp History Week, a national grassroots education campaign which is planned June 4-10.

The campaign aims to renew support for hemp farming in the United States.

This year’s campaign theme is Deep Roots, which focuses on hemp’s deep roots in American history, and the benefits hemp farming imparts to sustainable agriculture and soil health.

Southern Illinois Growers Network and Food Works are hosting the forum as a way to share information about the potential for jobs and economic revitalization with hemp in Southern Illinois communities.

Panelists are scheduled to include guests from out of the region who have been working with hemp in other states. Discussion will focus on how to jump start the industry in Southern Illinois.

Cultivated on North American farms since before the drafting of the U.S. Constitution or the Declaration of Independence, hemp is deeply rooted in American history and agriculture, organizers of the upcoming forum noted.

As a regenerative agricultural crop, hemp’s strong roots extend deep into the soil, helping to prevent erosion, and carrying nutrients down into the soil for an ensuing crop.

Current uses for hemp include clothing, food and personal health care products.