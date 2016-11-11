Information meetings about solar power set

John A. Logan College and Advanced Energy Solutions Group are planning on conducting a series of public meetings to educate Illinois residents about smart grid and smart meter technology as well as a bulk buy opportunity for solar power.

Six events will be held, all open to the public, and one lucky attendee will win a free SolarWorld 285 watt solar module, valued at $350.

The presentations will provide context about upgrades being made to the state's electric grid and what that means for consumers.

Several resources are readily available by visiting the website smartpowerillinois.org.

In addition, AES Solar invites the public to learn about their current 'Go Solar Southern Illinois' program which offers participants tiered discounts based on how much cumulative solar power will be purchased through the program, which runs until Dec. 10.

The goal is to amass 100 kilowatts or more, and then everyone involved will enjoy a 20 percent discount on their modules, inverters and racking.

All meetings will offer light complimentary refreshments, and more information is also available at aessolar.com/gosolar.

Below are the remaining scheduled meetings:

Nov. 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at JALC Du Quoin Extension, Room 1.

Nov. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tres Hombres, Carbondale.

Dec. 6, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at JALC main campus, Carterville.