Information sought in homicide investigation

Thu, 04/22/2021 - 5:15pm admin

The family of an apparent homicide victim and the Illinois State Police are seeking information regarding a homicide investigation.

Illinois State Police District 22 posted the following information about the investigation on social media:

On September 11th, 2019, Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations was notified of a house fire in rural Tamms, Illinois. 

It was learned on the previous evening, September 10th, 2019, a residential fire occurred on McDaniel School Road in Alexander County. 

The home owner and sole occupant Larry L. McNelly had not been heard from, nor was he located at the scene. A missing person investigation ensued.

On September 16th, 2019, Agents learned McNelly’s body had been recovered from the Mississippi River in Tennessee. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The family of Larry McNelly is seeking information and is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Larry McNelly.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Illinois State Police at 618-542-2171 Ext. 120.

