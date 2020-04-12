Insect protein production facility planned in Decatur

The State of Illinois recently joined ADM and InnovaFeed in announcing major new plans to bring the world’s largest insect protein production to Decatur.

The facility will be owned and operated by the French insect producer InnovaFeed and will co-locate with ADM’s Decatur corn processing complex, with ADM supplying feedstocks, waste heat and more.

Together, these investments will bolster Illinois’ access to sustainable agriculture feed supply, while creating new jobs and advancing the growing agriculture industry in Illinois.

Insect feed has become an increasingly popular protein ingredient for agriculture and aquaculture industries, as demand for animal feed has now reached an all-time high and consumers look for food that is sustainably and responsibly grown.

InnovaFeed already operates two insect production facilities in France, including what is today the world’s largest.

The Decatur facility represents InnovaFeed’s first international project.