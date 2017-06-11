Insurance Department offers assistance with open enrollment

The Illinois Department of Insurance, DOI, is working to improve the shopping experience for people who are looking to purchase a health care plan for 2018.

Through a new partnership with GoHealth, consumers will be able to take a comprehensive look at individual plans before they buy.

“It’s imperative that Illinoisans shop for coverage both on and off the Marketplace this year,” said DOI director Jennifer Hammer.

“That’s because the Open Enrollment Period has been shortened to just six weeks instead of 12 in previous years, and because Cost Sharing Reduction (CSR) payments have ended.”

GoHealth will provide detailed on-line plan information and phone support from licensed health insurance agents.

Starting Nov. 1, licensed agents were going to be available to walk consumers through plan comparisons and purchasing processes.

Agents can be reached by phone at 866-311-1119 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Thanksgiving Day.

DOI is also launching a new consumer outreach initiative, partnering with community leaders throughout the state to help Illinoisans make the best health care decisions.

Here’s how the initiative works:

Community leaders and event coordinators can contact DOI.GCI.OUTREACH@illinois.gov with details about their upcoming event.

If available, a Get Covered Illinois representative will attend the event and provide information about 2018 open enrollment.

Throughout open enrollment, there will be in-person assistance from licensed navigators available at numerous locations.

“Our goal is to visit every county of the state so consumers get the help they need,” Hammer said.

“This outreach program doesn’t work without help from community leaders. Please let us know how we can better serve our citizens.”

Following are some of the highlights for 2018 open enrollment:

This year’s enrollment period began Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15.

DOI advised that cost should not be the only factor when selecting a plan. For example, look at a plan’s provider network.

The Get Covered Connector lets consumers search by ZIP code to find free local help and is available in Spanish and English.

Consumers can also use the Connector to schedule in-person assistance appointments with navigators and certified application counselors.

Consumers can shop for a plan online at getcovered.illinois.gov, by phone at 866-311-1119, with an in-person navigator through the Connector, directly from an insurance company or through their local insurance agent.