Integrity Healthcare-Cobden employee wins new automobile

Integrity Healthcare Communities launched the process of protecting the residents in their 11 skilled nursing facilities from Covid-19 long before testing mandates were put in place.

In May 2020, Integrity partnered with VistaLink Health to begin testing staff and residents on a weekly basis.

Special Covid units had already been set up in facilities to make certain residents were properly quarantined and cared for.

If a staff member tested positive, proper protocols were followed and staff were quarantined at their homes.

Staff were encouraged to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

To encourage participation, Integrity Healthcare Communities created a special promotion.

The names of all vaccinated employees were entered into a weekly drawing and on July 16. 2021, the first $1,000 prize was awarded.

Each week through the end of the year, $1,000 was awarded to a lucky vaccinated employee.

Weekly monetary prizes were great incentives, and the number of vaccinated employees jumped from 165 to 374 fully vaccinated employees, but the grand prizes for the promotion were the best incentives.

At the end of the promotion, two grand prizes were drawn. The first place award of an all-expense paid vacation for two was awarded to Olivia Williams.

The grand prize, a brand new 2021 Nissan Kicks automobile was awarded to Vickey Smith.

Ms. Williams, winner of the all-expense paid vacation for two, has worked as a certified nursing assistant at IHCC-Belleville for almost four years.

She is known for her efforts to “go the extra mile” to help residents, as well as her team of coworkers, who say that they are blessed to have her as a part of the Integrity Belleville team.

Ms. Smith has worked as a certified nursing assistant for the past three years at IHCC-Cobden.

Cobden administrator Sherry Belcher said, “Vickey always goes above and beyond for our residents. We are proud and thankful to have her in our Integrity family.”

The chief operating officer of Integrity Healthcare Communities, Kelly Kelley, said: “Integrity Healthcare Communities has been committed to the safety of our residents and employees. We are pleased with the results of our 2021 promotion and look forward to continuing our safety measures in 2022. We are Integrity Strong.”