Intercollegiate athletics director named at SIU

Tim Leonard will become the 16th full-time director of intercollegiate athletics at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

A 30-year veteran of athletic administration, Leonard most recently served for eight years, from 2013 to 2021, as director of athletics at Towson University of the Colonial Athletic Association. The university is in Towson, Md.

Leonard led a department of 19 intercollegiate sports and oversaw a $25 million budget.

During his tenure at Towson, Leonard produced a strategic plan for athletics, entitled “Building Greatness,” which resulted in record fundraising success and led to a balanced departmental budget.

Under his direction, the Tiger Athletic Fund secured the three largest gifts in department history, and Towson built new facilities for its basketball, football, softball and tennis programs.

Leonard follows director of athletics Matt Kupec, who has served as the interim AD at SIU Carbondale since September 2021.

Prior to Towson, Leonard was the senior associate AD for external affairs at Southern Methodist from 2008 to 2013, where he was also the interim AD for four months in 2012.

A 1992 graduate of Boise State, Leonard worked at his alma mater from 1997 to 1999 as an assistant director of the Bronco Athletic Association. Prior to that appointment, he served at Illinois State as director of annual giving from 1992 to 1997.

A native of Twin Falls, Idaho, Leonard and his wife, Monica, have two children, Hayley and Nathan.