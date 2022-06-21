Interstate highway projects planned in area

Entering year four of the Rebuild Illinois program, the Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Monday, June 13, announced that major projects to modernize and improve Interstates 24 and 57 in Southern Illinois are planned or underway.

Ten major projects on both interstates combined represent a total investment of more than $350 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

Of the 10 projects, two of them are scheduled to be completed in 2022 and the remaining eight are set to be completed in 2024 through 2028.

Once everything has been completed, 29 miles of I-57 will have been widened to three lanes in each direction while 35 miles of I-24 will be resurfaced.

Interstate 57, mileposts 63-66, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Pond Creek began last summer and anticipated to be completed this fall. Traffic impact is low.

I-57, mileposts 66-75, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over the Big Muddy River began this spring and anticipated to be completed in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

I-57, mileposts 75-85, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Marcum Branch and Gun Creek begins in 2025 and anticipated to be completed in 2028. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

I-57, mileposts 85-92, expansion to six lanes and replacement of structures over Dodds Creek begins in 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

I-57/64 at Illinois 15 interchange reconstruction is anticipated to begin in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

Interstate 24 resurfacing and bridge repairs, mileposts 23-35, in Massac County began in 2021 and is anticipated to be completed later this year. Expect traffic delays between U.S. 45 interchange and the Ohio River.

I-24 resurfacing and bridge repairs, mileposts 13-23, in Johnson County began this spring and anticipated to be completed in 2023. Lane closures are anticipated.

I-24 bridge replacement, milepost 27.5, in Massac County begins in 2023 and anticipated to be completed in 2024. Traffic will utilize a crossover configuration.

I-24 bridge deck and bridge painting on the Ohio River Bridge in Massac County begins in 2025 and anticipated to be completed in 2027. Traffic delays are expected.

I-24 resurfacing and bridge repairs, mileposts 0-13, in Johnson and Williamson counties begins in 2024 and anticipated to be completed in 2025. Lane closures are anticipated.